Country Club Bank GFN Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $19.02 on Friday, hitting $460.48. 2,842,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.64 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $510.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $538.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.