Country Club Bank GFN Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Country Club Bank GFN cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Country Club Bank GFN owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 37,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,317,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $10.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $413.15. The stock had a trading volume of 714,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.10. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

