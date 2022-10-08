Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on COVTY. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Covestro from €34.00 ($34.69) to €32.00 ($32.65) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of COVTY opened at $14.98 on Friday. Covestro has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $34.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Covestro will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

