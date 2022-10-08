Critical Survey: Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) & Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benson Hill and Real Good Food’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benson Hill $147.21 million 3.99 -$126.25 million ($0.86) -3.33 Real Good Food $84.08 million 1.93 -$34.98 million N/A N/A

Real Good Food has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benson Hill.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benson Hill -43.24% -30.39% -16.08% Real Good Food -25.29% -2,730.68% -56.09%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Benson Hill and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Benson Hill and Real Good Food, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benson Hill 0 1 5 0 2.83 Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00

Benson Hill currently has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 138.93%. Real Good Food has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.87%. Given Benson Hill’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Benson Hill is more favorable than Real Good Food.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Benson Hill shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Benson Hill shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Real Good Food shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Benson Hill beats Real Good Food on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benson Hill



Benson Hill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products. The company's technology is applied in soybeans and yellow peas. It focuses on growing, packing, and selling fresh produce products to retail and food service customers. The company was formerly known as Benson Hill Biosystems, Inc. Benson Hill, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Real Good Food



The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

