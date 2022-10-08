Crypto Carbon Energy Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (CYCE)

Crypto Carbon Energy (CYCE) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, Crypto Carbon Energy has traded 55.1% lower against the US dollar. One Crypto Carbon Energy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001491 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Carbon Energy has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and $15,305.00 worth of Crypto Carbon Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003292 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Crypto Carbon Energy

Crypto Carbon Energy launched on May 15th, 2021. Crypto Carbon Energy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,192,313 tokens. The official message board for Crypto Carbon Energy is cycecoin.medium.com. The official website for Crypto Carbon Energy is cycecoin.com. Crypto Carbon Energy’s official Twitter account is @cycecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crypto Carbon Energy is https://reddit.com/r/cyce and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Crypto Carbon Energy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Carbon Energy (CYCE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto Carbon Energy has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Carbon Energy is 0.2950461 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cycecoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Carbon Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Carbon Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Carbon Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

