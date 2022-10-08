Crypto Raiders Hits 24-Hour Volume of $27,196.00 (RAIDER)

Crypto Raiders (RAIDER) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Crypto Raiders token can currently be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Raiders has a market cap of $467,136.85 and approximately $27,196.00 worth of Crypto Raiders was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crypto Raiders has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Raiders Token Profile

Crypto Raiders (RAIDER) is a token. Crypto Raiders’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,381,686 tokens. Crypto Raiders’ official Twitter account is @crypto_raiders and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Raiders is cryptoraiders.xyz. Crypto Raiders’ official message board is cryptoraiders.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Crypto Raiders

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Raiders (RAIDER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Crypto Raiders has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Raiders is 0.08825823 USD and is down -2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $9,707.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptoraiders.xyz/.”

