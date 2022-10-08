Curated Wealth Partners LLC Sells 100 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up approximately 0.7% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 6.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.2% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 408.9% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 9.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

NYSE TPL traded down $43.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,981.39. 54,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,177. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,788.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,605.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.91. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $946.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,076.12.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

