Curated Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,500,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,312,000 after acquiring an additional 74,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after purchasing an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after purchasing an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $10.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $269.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,354,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,181,792. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $267.10 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

