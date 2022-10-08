CyOp Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.34 Million (CYOP)

CyOp Protocol (CYOP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, CyOp Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. CyOp Protocol has a market cap of $1.34 million and $144,088.00 worth of CyOp Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyOp Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003303 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009811 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CyOp Protocol Token Profile

CyOp Protocol’s genesis date was November 16th, 2021. CyOp Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. CyOp Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cyopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CyOp Protocol is cyop.io.

Buying and Selling CyOp Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “CyOp Protocol (CYOP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CyOp Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of CyOp Protocol is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $324,583.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyop.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyOp Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

