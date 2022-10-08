CZodiac Stabletoken (CZUSD) Price Hits $1.00

CZodiac Stabletoken (CZUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One CZodiac Stabletoken token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CZodiac Stabletoken has a market cap of $832,832.66 and approximately $11,752.00 worth of CZodiac Stabletoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CZodiac Stabletoken has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CZodiac Stabletoken alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009801 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CZodiac Stabletoken Token Profile

CZodiac Stabletoken’s genesis date was September 10th, 2021. CZodiac Stabletoken’s total supply is 835,828 tokens and its circulating supply is 835,827 tokens. CZodiac Stabletoken’s official Twitter account is @zodiacs_c. CZodiac Stabletoken’s official message board is czodiac.medium.com. The official website for CZodiac Stabletoken is cz.cash.

Buying and Selling CZodiac Stabletoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CZodiac Stabletoken (CZUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CZodiac Stabletoken has a current supply of 835,827.980298 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CZodiac Stabletoken is 0.99155969 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,896.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cz.cash.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CZodiac Stabletoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CZodiac Stabletoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CZodiac Stabletoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CZodiac Stabletoken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CZodiac Stabletoken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.