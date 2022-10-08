DA Davidson Downgrades Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) to Neutral

DA Davidson cut shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00.

VWE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Vintage Wine Estates from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vintage Wine Estates presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of 5.42.

NASDAQ VWE opened at 2.48 on Tuesday. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 2.46 and a twelve month high of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $152.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 7.53.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

