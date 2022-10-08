Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Trading 0.6% Higher

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 13,869 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 999% from the average session volume of 1,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Dacotah Banks Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77.

Dacotah Banks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.