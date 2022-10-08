Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,097 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.33.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded down $9.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,629. The company has a market cap of $195.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.46 and a 200 day moving average of $269.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $331.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,179 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.