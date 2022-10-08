Decentralized Community Investment Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $13,935.00 (DCIP)

Decentralized Community Investment Protocol (DCIP) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Decentralized Community Investment Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $13,935.00 worth of Decentralized Community Investment Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Community Investment Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Community Investment Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003304 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010735 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009859 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Decentralized Community Investment Protocol

Decentralized Community Investment Protocol’s launch date was June 29th, 2021. Decentralized Community Investment Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentralized Community Investment Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/dcip_finance/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Community Investment Protocol is dcip.medium.com. Decentralized Community Investment Protocol’s official website is dcip.finance. Decentralized Community Investment Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dcip_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decentralized Community Investment Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentralized Community Investment Protocol (DCIP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Decentralized Community Investment Protocol has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Decentralized Community Investment Protocol is 0 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $137.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dcip.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Community Investment Protocol directly using US dollars.

