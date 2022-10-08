DeDora Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DE stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $356.15. 1,351,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.72 and a 200-day moving average of $359.10. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

