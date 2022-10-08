DeDora Capital Inc. Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.29. 7,138,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,487,426. The stock has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

