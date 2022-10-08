DeDora Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DeDora Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 752.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,332 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,765 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 341,143 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after buying an additional 92,641 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.51. The company had a trading volume of 9,373,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average is $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.