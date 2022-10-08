DeDora Capital Inc. Has $7.46 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 3.8% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after buying an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,589,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,738,000 after buying an additional 200,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,197,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $127.08 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

