Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DCTH. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 5.4 %

DCTH stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.30). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 465.64% and a negative net margin of 797.19%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth $661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

See Also

