Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$30.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

FM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$33.64.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Down 3.2 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$23.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.59. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9699999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

