Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target to GBX 5,700

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) target price on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,262.50 ($87.75).

NEXT Stock Performance

NXT opened at GBX 4,457 ($53.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,864.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,095.83. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,457 ($53.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,440 ($101.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

About NEXT

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.61%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

