Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 200

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale downgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $226.29.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

Sandvik AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.42. Sandvik AB has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $29.06.

Sandvik AB (publ) Announces Dividend

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandvik AB (publ)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after buying an additional 1,253,749 shares during the last quarter.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.