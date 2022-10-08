Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims ABB (NYSE:ABB) Target Price to CHF 26.50

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ABB. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ABB from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 29 to CHF 26 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.54.

NYSE:ABB opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. ABB has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its position in ABB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ABB by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,278,000 after acquiring an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ABB by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,366,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,896,000 after acquiring an additional 32,202 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABB

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

