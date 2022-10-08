Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Shares Down 4%

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. 1,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 8,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Deutsche Wohnen from €32.00 ($32.65) to €26.00 ($26.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th.

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.