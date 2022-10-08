DeVolution Price Down 5.9% This Week (DEVO)

DeVolution (DEVO) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. DeVolution has a market capitalization of $258,433.11 and $18,878.00 worth of DeVolution was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeVolution has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One DeVolution token can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DeVolution’s genesis date was November 12th, 2021. DeVolution’s total supply is 760,044,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,458,998 tokens. The official message board for DeVolution is twitter.com/devolutionmeta. DeVolution’s official Twitter account is @metadevolution and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeVolution is devolution-world.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeVolution (DEVO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DeVolution has a current supply of 760,044,138 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DeVolution is 0.00179942 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3,525.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://devolution-world.com.”

