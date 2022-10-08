Diamond Launch (DLC) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Diamond Launch (DLC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Diamond Launch has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of Diamond Launch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond Launch token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Diamond Launch has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,455.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.92 or 0.00600940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.20 or 0.00258051 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00045911 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005596 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Diamond Launch Token Profile

Diamond Launch (CRYPTO:DLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2022. Diamond Launch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,753,054 tokens. The official website for Diamond Launch is diamondlaunch.io. The official message board for Diamond Launch is medium.com/@diamondlaunchio. Diamond Launch’s official Twitter account is @diamondlaunch and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Diamond Launch

According to CryptoCompare, “Diamond Launch (DLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Diamond Launch has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 21,753,056 in circulation. The last known price of Diamond Launch is 0.10244665 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,865,331.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://diamondlaunch.io/.”

