Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 663.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 131,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,640,000 after acquiring an additional 26,368 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO A William Stein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.22 per share, with a total value of $566,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $92.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $146.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.43.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.