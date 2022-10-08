Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises about 7.6% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,834. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.