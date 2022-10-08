Dimitra (DMTR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $191,249.78

Dimitra (DMTR) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Over the last week, Dimitra has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Dimitra has a market capitalization of $191,249.78 and $614,643.00 worth of Dimitra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dimitra token can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003250 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009807 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dimitra Token Profile

Dimitra launched on July 28th, 2021. Dimitra’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,225,736 tokens. The official website for Dimitra is dimitra.io. Dimitra’s official Twitter account is @dimitratech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dimitra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dimitra (DMTR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dimitra has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Dimitra is 0.00976538 USD and is down -4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $493,413.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimitra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimitra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimitra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimitra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

