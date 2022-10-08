Dragon Kart (KART) Reaches Market Capitalization of $397,972.14

Dragon Kart (KART) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Dragon Kart has a total market cap of $397,972.14 and approximately $11,962.00 worth of Dragon Kart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Kart token can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dragon Kart has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dragon Kart Profile

Dragon Kart launched on November 11th, 2021. Dragon Kart’s total supply is 29,343,056 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,823,513 tokens. The official website for Dragon Kart is dragonkart.com. The official message board for Dragon Kart is medium.com/@dragonkartcom. Dragon Kart’s official Twitter account is @dragonkartcom.

Dragon Kart Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Kart (KART) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Dragon Kart has a current supply of 29,343,055.55555556 with 23,636,445.26885048 in circulation. The last known price of Dragon Kart is 0.01153751 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,734.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dragonkart.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Kart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Kart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Kart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

