DreamN ($DREAMN) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $211,838.03

DreamN ($DREAMN) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, DreamN has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. DreamN has a market cap of $211,838.03 and $14,376.00 worth of DreamN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DreamN token can currently be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

DreamN Token Profile

DreamN’s launch date was May 15th, 2022. DreamN’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,600,000 tokens. The official message board for DreamN is medium.com/@dreamn.bsc. The official website for DreamN is dreamn.io. DreamN’s official Twitter account is @dreamnbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DreamN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DreamN ($DREAMN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DreamN has a current supply of 20,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DreamN is 0.04892526 USD and is down -9.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,774.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dreamn.io.”

