Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 4,330 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 44.1% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the second quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 47.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTC. Northcoast Research upgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Toro stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.69. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $71.86 and a 12-month high of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Toro’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $365,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total transaction of $365,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,266.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total value of $612,714.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,802.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,232. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

