Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 7,725 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Atkore were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $42,940,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Atkore by 1,349.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 445,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 414,743 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Atkore by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,139,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,585,000 after purchasing an additional 266,924 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162,961 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after acquiring an additional 108,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $86.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a return on equity of 90.18% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

