Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 66,020 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the first quarter valued at about $438,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Masco by 38.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 126,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masco by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

MAS opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.36. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a negative return on equity of 686.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

