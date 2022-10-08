Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,526 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Littelfuse by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.33.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $204.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.86 and its 200-day moving average is $244.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.31. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.72 and a 52 week high of $334.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.20%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

