Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) versus AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Head to Head Comparison

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) and AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Dyadic International has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dyadic International and AIM ImmunoTech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyadic International $2.40 million 21.79 -$13.07 million ($0.42) -4.38 AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 185.34 -$19.13 million ($0.38) -1.42

Profitability

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than AIM ImmunoTech. Dyadic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AIM ImmunoTech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Dyadic International and AIM ImmunoTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyadic International -506.23% -66.67% -57.88% AIM ImmunoTech -12,563.70% -33.63% -32.49%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Dyadic International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Dyadic International and AIM ImmunoTech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyadic International 0 1 1 0 2.50 AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dyadic International currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 226.09%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Summary

Dyadic International beats AIM ImmunoTech on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. It offers DYAI-100, SARS-CoV-2-RBD antigen vaccine candidate towards a first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trial, is to validate to serve as proof of concept for the development of next generation multivariant COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The company has a research and development agreement with VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, Ltd.; strategic research services agreement with Biotechnology Developments for Industry in Pharmaceuticals, S.L.U.; and collaboration with Syngene International Limited. Dyadic International, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, prostate and pancreatic cancer, myalgic encephalomyelitis, Hepatitis B, HIV, COVID-19, and post-COVID conditions. In addition, the company provides Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease. It has agreements with UMN Pharma Inc.; Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases; Shionogi & Co., Ltd.; Polysciences Inc.; and University of Cagliari Dipartimento di Scienze della Vita e dell'Ambiente. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

