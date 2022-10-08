Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $2,403,800,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 419.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,860,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,640 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,078 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 88.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,421,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,632,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,027,807,000 after purchasing an additional 584,242 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $19.02 on Friday, hitting $460.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,787. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $510.70 and a 200 day moving average of $538.13. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $443.64 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

