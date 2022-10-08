Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 38,267 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 166.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,267 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,660,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 9,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,383,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

VYM traded down $1.88 on Friday, hitting $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,162,619. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $94.80 and a 12-month high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.26.

