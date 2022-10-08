Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $524,811,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,632,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $3.13 on Friday, hitting $137.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,991. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $135.05 and a one year high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

