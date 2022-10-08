Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,590. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

