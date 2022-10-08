Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.21 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.75. 52,304,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,425,716. The company has a market capitalization of $247.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

