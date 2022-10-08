Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 228,770 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 695,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,770 shares during the period. ProShares Short S&P500 comprises 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $11,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth $70,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 43,839,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,449,031. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

ProShares Short S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

