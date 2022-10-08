Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Stock Down 3.0 %

Albemarle stock traded down $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.53. 1,031,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,557. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $308.24. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.74.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.79.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

