Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatronics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.50.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Dynatronics stock opened at $0.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.94. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.26.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

