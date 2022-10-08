Eads & Heald Wealth Management Purchases 800 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day moving average of $81.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on D. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

