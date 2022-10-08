Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a market cap of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.52.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Further Reading

