Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $558.35

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 558.35 ($6.75) and traded as high as GBX 569 ($6.88). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 562.50 ($6.80), with a volume of 27,925 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of £149.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28,375.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 558.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 515.77.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

