Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.00

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.00 and traded as low as $35.06. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 678 shares changing hands.

Eagle Financial Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Increases Dividend

About Eagle Financial Services

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Eagle Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Eagle Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

