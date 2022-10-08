Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for approximately 1.9% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP owned about 0.31% of Ecolab worth $137,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,843,713,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,634,261,000 after purchasing an additional 532,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,514,000 after purchasing an additional 465,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Ecolab Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $162.38 and a 200-day moving average of $164.19. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.76 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab



Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

