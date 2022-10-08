Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.04 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,530 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 5.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

MCD stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.19. 2,294,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.97. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

